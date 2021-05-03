Patients suffering from Covid-19 are treated with oxygen at a makeshift clinic in Uttar Pradesh. Photo: TNS Patients suffering from Covid-19 are treated with oxygen at a makeshift clinic in Uttar Pradesh. Photo: TNS
Patients suffering from Covid-19 are treated with oxygen at a makeshift clinic in Uttar Pradesh. Photo: TNS
Asia /  South Asia

India’s coronavirus infections near 20 million as calls for national lockdown grow louder

  • At least 11 states and union territories have imposed some form of restrictions to try and stem infections
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is reluctant to impose a national lockdown, concerned about the economic impact

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:11pm, 3 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Patients suffering from Covid-19 are treated with oxygen at a makeshift clinic in Uttar Pradesh. Photo: TNS Patients suffering from Covid-19 are treated with oxygen at a makeshift clinic in Uttar Pradesh. Photo: TNS
Patients suffering from Covid-19 are treated with oxygen at a makeshift clinic in Uttar Pradesh. Photo: TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE