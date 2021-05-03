Patients suffering from Covid-19 are treated with oxygen at a makeshift clinic in Uttar Pradesh. Photo: TNS
India’s coronavirus infections near 20 million as calls for national lockdown grow louder
- At least 11 states and union territories have imposed some form of restrictions to try and stem infections
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is reluctant to impose a national lockdown, concerned about the economic impact
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Patients suffering from Covid-19 are treated with oxygen at a makeshift clinic in Uttar Pradesh. Photo: TNS