The Australian government banned citizens currently in India from entering. Photo: AFP
Australian PM defends ban on citizens returning from India amid accusations of racism
- Australian Human Rights Commission said the ‘extraordinary’ ban and threat of criminal sanctions raises serious concerns
- Scott Morrison cited humanitarian aid to India, which includes sending more than 500 ventilators, 1 million surgical masks and other equipment
