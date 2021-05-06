India’s limited ability to track new mutations emerging from its outbreak is a growing concern for scientists. Photo: Reuters India’s limited ability to track new mutations emerging from its outbreak is a growing concern for scientists. Photo: Reuters
India’s limited ability to track new mutations emerging from its outbreak is a growing concern for scientists. Photo: Reuters
Asia /  South Asia

New coronavirus variants emerging in India could prolong crisis

  • Variants are already outracing vaccination progress in many parts of the world, fuelling bigger outbreaks that spread faster
  • Mutations occur when the virus replicates, and India’s unprecedented surge is driving new cases to global records

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 12:15pm, 6 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
India’s limited ability to track new mutations emerging from its outbreak is a growing concern for scientists. Photo: Reuters India’s limited ability to track new mutations emerging from its outbreak is a growing concern for scientists. Photo: Reuters
India’s limited ability to track new mutations emerging from its outbreak is a growing concern for scientists. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE