Relatives stand near the funeral pyre of their loved one who died due to Covid-19 at a cremation ground in Allahabad. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus races through rural India, infections and deaths hit another grim record
- The country reported a record 412,262 new Covid-19 cases and 3,980 deaths in the past 24 hours
- In some villages in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, ‘there are deaths in almost every second house’, a volunteer says
Coronavirus pandemic
