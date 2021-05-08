Workers in protective suits cremate the bodies of Covid-19 victims while others extend the crematorium on Wednesday as the number of deaths rise near Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu, Nepal. Photo: AP Workers in protective suits cremate the bodies of Covid-19 victims while others extend the crematorium on Wednesday as the number of deaths rise near Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu, Nepal. Photo: AP
Workers in protective suits cremate the bodies of Covid-19 victims while others extend the crematorium on Wednesday as the number of deaths rise near Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu, Nepal. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Nepal’s record jump in cases signals impending crisis

  • More than 9,000 new cases have been reported in the country’s highest single day increase, as infections spill over from neighbouring India
  • The two nations share a 1,850km (1,150-mile) open border, and communities commonly travel across it for work and to visit family

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 7:20am, 8 May, 2021

