India health workers wearing personal protective equipment tend to a Covid-19 patient at a hospital in Moradabad. Photo: AFP
India records 4,000 coronavirus deaths in one day for first time and peak may still be weeks away

  • Experts have expressed doubts about the official death toll, suggesting India may not hit a peak in its current surge until the end of May
  • Meanwhile, India’s economy is still reeling from last year’s pandemic-induced recession and poorest workers are braced to bear the brunt

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 12:56pm, 8 May, 2021

