Police secure a site after a suspected bomb blast injured former Maldives president Mohamed Nasheed. Photo: AFP
Maldives hunts for suspects after assassination attempt on former president Mohamed Nasheed
- Nasheed is recovering from 16 hours of surgery to remove shrapnel from his lungs, liver, chest, abdomen and limbs after the attack on Thursday
- He ended decades of one-party rule in the archipelago and became its first democratically elected president in 2008
Topic | Maldives
Police secure a site after a suspected bomb blast injured former Maldives president Mohamed Nasheed. Photo: AFP