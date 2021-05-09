Soumya Swaminathan, the World Health Organization‘s chief scientist, in Geneva on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus variant is accelerating India’s outbreak, says World Health Organization’s chief scientist
- Soumya Swaminathan warned that ‘the epidemiological features that we see in India … indicate that it’s an extremely rapidly spreading variant’
- India on Saturday for the first time registered more than 4,000 Covid-19 deaths in just 24 hours, and more than 400,000 new infections
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
