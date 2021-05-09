Soumya Swaminathan, the World Health Organization‘s chief scientist, in Geneva on Saturday. Photo: AFP Soumya Swaminathan, the World Health Organization‘s chief scientist, in Geneva on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Soumya Swaminathan, the World Health Organization‘s chief scientist, in Geneva on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Asia /  South Asia

Coronavirus variant is accelerating India’s outbreak, says World Health Organization’s chief scientist

  • Soumya Swaminathan warned that ‘the epidemiological features that we see in India … indicate that it’s an extremely rapidly spreading variant’
  • India on Saturday for the first time registered more than 4,000 Covid-19 deaths in just 24 hours, and more than 400,000 new infections

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 4:25am, 9 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Soumya Swaminathan, the World Health Organization‘s chief scientist, in Geneva on Saturday. Photo: AFP Soumya Swaminathan, the World Health Organization‘s chief scientist, in Geneva on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Soumya Swaminathan, the World Health Organization‘s chief scientist, in Geneva on Saturday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE