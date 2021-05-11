Relatives wearing protective gear prepare for the burial of a Covid-19 patient in Srinagar on Friday. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: deadly ‘black fungus’ adds to India’s pandemic woes
- Doctors have been told to look out for signs of mucormycosis in Covid-19 patients, as hospitals report a rise in the rare but potentially fatal infection
- The disease can lead to blackening or discolouration over the nose, blurred or double vision, chest pain, breathing difficulties and coughing blood
