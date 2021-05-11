A family member carries a patient who is having difficulty breathing to a free oxygen support centre on the outskirts of New Delhi on Monday, amid India’s raging Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: AFP
WHO designates coronavirus strain in India as ‘variant of concern’
- The mutated virus appears to be more contagious and might also have increased resistance to vaccines, the UN health agency says
- It has been feared that the variant is contributing to the alarming spread in India, but until now, WHO has listed it merely as a ‘variant of interest’
