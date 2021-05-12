Pakistani barber Ali Abbas uses a blowtorch to cut the hair of a customer at his shop in Lahore. Photo: AFP Pakistani barber Ali Abbas uses a blowtorch to cut the hair of a customer at his shop in Lahore. Photo: AFP
Pakistani barber Ali Abbas uses a blowtorch to cut the hair of a customer at his shop in Lahore. Photo: AFP
Meet the Pakistani barber who uses meat cleaver and blowtorch to cut customers’ hair

  • Ali Abbas, based in Lahore, has become a celebrity due to his unconventional approach, leading to TV appearances and fashion shoots
  • ‘There has been a very good response from my clients, who were quite scared in the beginning,’ he says

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 8:00am, 12 May, 2021

