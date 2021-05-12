People stand near the entrance to the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Robbinsville Township, New Jersey, on Tuesday. Photo: AP People stand near the entrance to the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Robbinsville Township, New Jersey, on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Indian workers lured to US and paid US$1.20 per hour to build Hindu temple, lawsuit says

  • More than 200 were allegedly brought in under religious worker visas then forced to live in a fenced-in compound monitored by cameras and guards
  • The suit accuses leaders of the Hindu organisation known as Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha of human trafficking and wage law violations

Associated Press
Updated: 5:35am, 12 May, 2021

