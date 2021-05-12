Relatives wearing protective gear perform rituals at a crematorium in New Delhi on Tuesday as they prepare to cremate a loved one who died of Covid-19. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: variant from India found in at least 44 countries, World Health Organization says
- The B.1.617 variant appears to be transmitting more easily than the original virus and may be more resistant to treatment, the UN health body said
- It said the spread of more transmittable variants appeared to be one of several factors fuelling India’s dramatic surge in new cases and deaths
Topic | Coronavirus India
