The body of a person who died of Covid-19 is brought for cremation at an open crematorium on the outskirts of Bangalore in India on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Asia /  South Asia

Coronavirus: India’s death toll passes quarter-million mark; scores of corpses found floating in Ganges

  • Many experts believe the official numbers of people dying in India, which has one of the world’s poorest-funded health care systems, are an underestimate
  • A new tracker suggests the number of new infections has peaked – but PM Narendra Modi has still cancelled a planned in-person appearance at the G7

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agencies

Updated: 4:20pm, 12 May, 2021

