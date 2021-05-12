The body of a person who died of Covid-19 is brought for cremation at an open crematorium on the outskirts of Bangalore in India on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: India’s death toll passes quarter-million mark; scores of corpses found floating in Ganges
- Many experts believe the official numbers of people dying in India, which has one of the world’s poorest-funded health care systems, are an underestimate
- A new tracker suggests the number of new infections has peaked – but PM Narendra Modi has still cancelled a planned in-person appearance at the G7
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
The body of a person who died of Covid-19 is brought for cremation at an open crematorium on the outskirts of Bangalore in India on Wednesday. Photo: AP