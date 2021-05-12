People rush to board a ferry with their belongings at Mawa Ferry Terminal to get home to celebrate Eid al-Fitr in Munshiganj, Bangladesh on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Five die on overcrowded ferry as Bangladeshis defy coronavirus lockdown for Eid holiday
- The people who died were found unconscious on a ferry near Shibchar, southwest of Dhaka, after more than 1,000 people rushed onto the vessel
- Health experts fear the massive movement of people will spread the virus to the country’s nearly 100,000 rural villages
