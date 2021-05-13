A crematorium volunteer runs to avoid the heat emitted from the burning funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims in Jammu, India, on Wednesday. Photo: AP
What we know about the B.1.617 coronavirus variant sweeping across South Asia
- The coronavirus variant first detected in India appears to spread more easily and may be overpowering prior immunity from natural infections
- But there in one bright spot: lab studies suggest Covaxin, a vaccine developed in the country, appears capable of neutralising the variant
