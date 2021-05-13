A crematorium volunteer runs to avoid the heat emitted from the burning funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims in Jammu, India, on Wednesday. Photo: AP A crematorium volunteer runs to avoid the heat emitted from the burning funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims in Jammu, India, on Wednesday. Photo: AP
A crematorium volunteer runs to avoid the heat emitted from the burning funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims in Jammu, India, on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Asia /  South Asia

Explainer |
What we know about the B.1.617 coronavirus variant sweeping across South Asia

  • The coronavirus variant first detected in India appears to spread more easily and may be overpowering prior immunity from natural infections
  • But there in one bright spot: lab studies suggest Covaxin, a vaccine developed in the country, appears capable of neutralising the variant

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 12:18pm, 13 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A crematorium volunteer runs to avoid the heat emitted from the burning funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims in Jammu, India, on Wednesday. Photo: AP A crematorium volunteer runs to avoid the heat emitted from the burning funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims in Jammu, India, on Wednesday. Photo: AP
A crematorium volunteer runs to avoid the heat emitted from the burning funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims in Jammu, India, on Wednesday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE