Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: AP Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: AP
Coronavirus India: how Modi ally has suppressed damaging reports about oxygen shortages

  • Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, has increasingly been mentioned as a potential successor to Modi as prime minister
  • Reporter accuses his government of threatening journalists to ensure ‘issues like lack of oxygen, hospital facilities and deaths never come to the forefront’

Updated: 10:48am, 14 May, 2021

