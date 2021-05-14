Multiple funeral pyres of people who died of Covid-19 burn at the Ghazipur crematorium in New Delhi. Photo: AP
India’s coronavirus infections top 24 million as mutant spreads across globe
- The B. 1.617 variant has been found in eight nations in the Americas, including Canada and the US
- About half of the 150 passengers booked to return on Australia’s first repatriation flight from India were denied boarding because they have Covid-19
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Multiple funeral pyres of people who died of Covid-19 burn at the Ghazipur crematorium in New Delhi. Photo: AP