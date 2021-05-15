Relatives and family members perform the last rites of the patients who died of Covid-19 at a crematorium in New Delhi on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: WHO says India a ‘huge concern’ as deaths continue upswing
- During the past week, the South Asian nation has added about 1.7 million new cases and more than 20,000 deaths
- Police are patrolling the banks of the Ganges in the northern Uttar Pradesh state to stop any dumping of corpses in the river
