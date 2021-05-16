Bodies of suspected Covid-19 victims are seen in shallow graves buried in the sand near a cremation ground on the banks of Ganges River in Prayagraj, India on Saturday. Photo: AP
Bodies found in India’s Ganges river are coronavirus victims, government confirms
- Images of corpses drifting down the Ganges river, which is considered holy in Hinduism, have shocked the country
- ‘The administration has information that bodies of those who have succumbed to Covid-19 are being thrown into rivers,’ said a senior state official
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
