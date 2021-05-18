A policeman helps a public transport driver to cross a flooded street in Mumbai. Photo: ZUMA Wire/dpa A policeman helps a public transport driver to cross a flooded street in Mumbai. Photo: ZUMA Wire/dpa
Cyclone Tauktae: India searches for missing dozens after storm sinks boats

  • The navy rescued 177 of the 400 people on the two barges that sank off Mumbai’s coast during the cyclone – the biggest to hit the region in decades
  • Cyclone Tauktae claimed lives in Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra and Gujarat as winds lashed homes and uprooted trees and power lines

Associated Press
Updated: 7:16pm, 18 May, 2021

