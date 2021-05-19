The Colombo Port City project is part of the Belt and Road Initiative. Photo: Xinhua The Colombo Port City project is part of the Belt and Road Initiative. Photo: Xinhua
The Colombo Port City project is part of the Belt and Road Initiative. Photo: Xinhua
Sri Lanka
Asia /  South Asia

China-built port needs public approval to set up board, says Sri Lanka’s top court

  • The Supreme Court says a bill to set up an economic commission in a Chinese-built port city could undermine parliament
  • The ruling comes amid fears that the Colombo Port City, a Belt and Road Initiative project, could become a virtual Chinese outpost

Topic |   Sri Lanka
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 12:03pm, 19 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Colombo Port City project is part of the Belt and Road Initiative. Photo: Xinhua The Colombo Port City project is part of the Belt and Road Initiative. Photo: Xinhua
The Colombo Port City project is part of the Belt and Road Initiative. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE