A health worker adjusts the oxygen mask of a patient at the BKC jumbo field hospital in Mumbai, India. Photo: AP A health worker adjusts the oxygen mask of a patient at the BKC jumbo field hospital in Mumbai, India. Photo: AP
A health worker adjusts the oxygen mask of a patient at the BKC jumbo field hospital in Mumbai, India. Photo: AP
Asia /  South Asia

‘Doctor-brides’ to apps: Pakistani, Indian entrepreneurs find ways to plug coronavirus health gaps

  • Sehat Kahani enables Pakistan’s female doctors, who are discouraged from working after marriage, to provide e-consultations from their homes to patients in rural areas
  • In India, Virohan trains young people on low incomes in dozens of paramedical roles from lab technicians to operating theatre assistants

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 7:06pm, 20 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A health worker adjusts the oxygen mask of a patient at the BKC jumbo field hospital in Mumbai, India. Photo: AP A health worker adjusts the oxygen mask of a patient at the BKC jumbo field hospital in Mumbai, India. Photo: AP
A health worker adjusts the oxygen mask of a patient at the BKC jumbo field hospital in Mumbai, India. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE