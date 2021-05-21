In preparation for his expedition to Nepal, Francisco Martin spent two months sleeping and working in a hypoxic tent, which mimics thin air at high altitude, in his New York apartment. Photo: AFP
Nepal’s coronavirus crisis spurs Everest hopefuls to ‘camp’ in oxygen-deprivation tents at home
- A growing number of climbers are using oxygen-deprivation tents ahead of their adventures to reduce exposure to the virus by cutting down expedition lengths
- Nepal, a small Himalayan nation of 28 million people bordering India, has been recording an average of 9,000 new Covid-19 infections per day recently
