Nepal’s coronavirus crisis spurs Everest hopefuls to ‘camp’ in oxygen-deprivation tents at home

  • A growing number of climbers are using oxygen-deprivation tents ahead of their adventures to reduce exposure to the virus by cutting down expedition lengths
  • Nepal, a small Himalayan nation of 28 million people bordering India, has been recording an average of 9,000 new Covid-19 infections per day recently

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse in Kathmandu

Updated: 3:53pm, 21 May, 2021

In preparation for his expedition to Nepal, Francisco Martin spent two months sleeping and working in a hypoxic tent, which mimics thin air at high altitude, in his New York apartment. Photo: AFP
