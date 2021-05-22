A health worker prepares a dose of Covishield at a vaccination centre in New Delhi on Friday. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: India asks social media firms to remove references to ‘Indian variant’
- The B.1.617 strain, which was first identified country, has been classified by the WHO as a variant of global concern
- A letter from India’s information technology ministry says ‘there is no such variant of Covid-19 scientifically cited as such by the World Health Organization’
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
