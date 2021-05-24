Hackers have stolen data on about 4.5 million Air India passengers around the world in the latest breach reported by a major airline. Photo: AFP
Hackers have leaked passengers’ personal data, says India’s national airline Air India
- Air India disclosed the scale of the breach nearly three months after it was first informed by IT provider SITA Passenger Service System
- Air India said almost 4.5 million passengers globally were affected in the ‘highly sophisticated’ attack
