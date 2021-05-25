Authorities organising the evacuation the coastal area in West Bengal. Photo: EPA Authorities organising the evacuation the coastal area in West Bengal. Photo: EPA
India braces for Cyclone Yaas, compounding the challenges of its coronavirus crisis

  • The latest storm follows a severe cyclone that hit the west coast last week – the worst in more than two decades in the western state of Gujarat
  • A surge in Covid-19 infections has already strained India’s health system and overwhelmed crematoriums and hospital

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 2:07pm, 25 May, 2021

