Authorities organising the evacuation the coastal area in West Bengal. Photo: EPA
India braces for Cyclone Yaas, compounding the challenges of its coronavirus crisis
- The latest storm follows a severe cyclone that hit the west coast last week – the worst in more than two decades in the western state of Gujarat
- A surge in Covid-19 infections has already strained India’s health system and overwhelmed crematoriums and hospital
Topic | India
