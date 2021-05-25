Hospital staff take out a Covid-19 victim’s body from an ambulance at a mortuary in New Delhi. Photo: AFP Hospital staff take out a Covid-19 victim’s body from an ambulance at a mortuary in New Delhi. Photo: AFP
Hospital staff take out a Covid-19 victim’s body from an ambulance at a mortuary in New Delhi. Photo: AFP
Asia /  South Asia

Coronavirus: India’s infections subside but vaccine shortage worsens

  • The country posted 196,427 new coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours, its lowest daily rise in infections since April 14
  • Barely 3 per cent of India’s 1.3 billion people have been vaccinated, the lowest rate among the 10 nations with the most Covid-19 cases

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 6:05pm, 25 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hospital staff take out a Covid-19 victim’s body from an ambulance at a mortuary in New Delhi. Photo: AFP Hospital staff take out a Covid-19 victim’s body from an ambulance at a mortuary in New Delhi. Photo: AFP
Hospital staff take out a Covid-19 victim’s body from an ambulance at a mortuary in New Delhi. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE