Hospital staff take out a Covid-19 victim’s body from an ambulance at a mortuary in New Delhi. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: India’s infections subside but vaccine shortage worsens
- The country posted 196,427 new coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours, its lowest daily rise in infections since April 14
- Barely 3 per cent of India’s 1.3 billion people have been vaccinated, the lowest rate among the 10 nations with the most Covid-19 cases
