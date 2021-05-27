A Hindu priest performs a prayer ritual in front of an idol locally known as ‘Corona Devi’ in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. Photo: AFP A Hindu priest performs a prayer ritual in front of an idol locally known as ‘Corona Devi’ in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. Photo: AFP
A Hindu priest performs a prayer ritual in front of an idol locally known as ‘Corona Devi’ in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. Photo: AFP
Hindu priests turn to ‘corona goddesses’ as India’s doctors pushed to brink

  • Two coronavirus goddesses have been set up in the southern city of Coimbatore, which is badly hit in the country’s latest Covid-19 wave
  • Hindu priests are leaving food and other offerings, chanting prayers, and bathing the idols in turmeric water and milk

Bloomberg  and Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:39pm, 27 May, 2021

