A Hindu priest performs a prayer ritual in front of an idol locally known as ‘Corona Devi’ in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. Photo: AFP
Hindu priests turn to ‘corona goddesses’ as India’s doctors pushed to brink
- Two coronavirus goddesses have been set up in the southern city of Coimbatore, which is badly hit in the country’s latest Covid-19 wave
- Hindu priests are leaving food and other offerings, chanting prayers, and bathing the idols in turmeric water and milk
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
