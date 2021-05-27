A woman gets vaccinated against Covid-19 in Jammu, India. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: India shelves local trials for foreign vaccines to hasten imports amid deadly second wave
- The government said it was in talks with Pfizer for ‘earliest possible’ imports and also had discussions with J&J and Moderna
- Just about 3 per cent of India’s 1.3 billion people have been fully vaccinated, the lowest rate among the 10 countries with the most virus cases
