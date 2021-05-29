US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (right) and Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar arrive to speak to the media before their meeting at the State Department on Friday. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Antony Blinken says US and India united in tackling pandemic
- Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar has spent the past week in the US seeking help amid a devastating second wave of infections at home
- Only about 3 per cent of India’s 1.3 billion people have been fully vaccinated, the lowest rate among the 10 countries with the most cases
