Air India’s flight safety department will be carrying out a detailed investigation. Photo: Shutterstock
US-bound Air India flight returns to New Delhi after bat found in business class cabin
- Videos showed crew and passengers reacting with shock and panic at finding the creature flying around in the Boeing 737
- The bat was later found dead inside the plane and passengers were shifted to another aircraft which landed in Newark with some delays
Topic | India
