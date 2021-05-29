Air India’s flight safety department will be carrying out a detailed investigation. Photo: Shutterstock Air India’s flight safety department will be carrying out a detailed investigation. Photo: Shutterstock
US-bound Air India flight returns to New Delhi after bat found in business class cabin

  • Videos showed crew and passengers reacting with shock and panic at finding the creature flying around in the Boeing 737
  • The bat was later found dead inside the plane and passengers were shifted to another aircraft which landed in Newark with some delays

Updated: 12:11pm, 31 May, 2021

