Fire on Singaporean ship that triggered Sri Lanka’s ‘worst-ever’ marine ecological disaster finally out after 13 days

  • The near two-week inferno prompted a mammoth clean-up operation as huge volumes of microplastic granules inundated the Sri Lankan coastline
  • Police have launched a criminal investigation, with the ship’s Russian captain and chief engineer, as well as an Indian officer, being questioned at length

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse in Colombo

Updated: 12:30pm, 2 Jun, 2021

