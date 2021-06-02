02:24
Fire rages on Singaporean container ship for 7th day off the coast of Sri Lanka
Fire on Singaporean ship that triggered Sri Lanka’s ‘worst-ever’ marine ecological disaster finally out after 13 days
- The near two-week inferno prompted a mammoth clean-up operation as huge volumes of microplastic granules inundated the Sri Lankan coastline
- Police have launched a criminal investigation, with the ship’s Russian captain and chief engineer, as well as an Indian officer, being questioned at length
Topic | Sri Lanka
02:24
Fire rages on Singaporean container ship for 7th day off the coast of Sri Lanka