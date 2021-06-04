Covid-19 patients receive supplemental oxygen in Indirapuram, India, last month. Scammers have been targeting people desperately searching for oxygen, hospital beds and drugs. Photo: Xinhua Covid-19 patients receive supplemental oxygen in Indirapuram, India, last month. Scammers have been targeting people desperately searching for oxygen, hospital beds and drugs. Photo: Xinhua
Covid-19 patients receive supplemental oxygen in Indirapuram, India, last month. Scammers have been targeting people desperately searching for oxygen, hospital beds and drugs. Photo: Xinhua
Asia /  South Asia

‘Hang them all’: India’s scammers profit from coronavirus misery

  • India has a long history of audacious swindles ripping off ordinary people and the pandemic has been lucrative for its ever-inventive army of scammers
  • New Delhi police have launched at least 600 investigations in recent weeks as people desperately search for oxygen, hospital beds and drugs

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse in New Delhi

Updated: 11:50am, 4 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Covid-19 patients receive supplemental oxygen in Indirapuram, India, last month. Scammers have been targeting people desperately searching for oxygen, hospital beds and drugs. Photo: Xinhua Covid-19 patients receive supplemental oxygen in Indirapuram, India, last month. Scammers have been targeting people desperately searching for oxygen, hospital beds and drugs. Photo: Xinhua
Covid-19 patients receive supplemental oxygen in Indirapuram, India, last month. Scammers have been targeting people desperately searching for oxygen, hospital beds and drugs. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE