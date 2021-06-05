Police in Bangladesh have arrested suspected members of a sex trafficking gang that used video-sharing app TikTok to lure young women and girls before selling them for sex in neighbouring India. Police in Bangladesh have arrested suspected members of a sex trafficking gang that used video-sharing app TikTok to lure young women and girls before selling them for sex in neighbouring India.
Bangladeshi police arrest seven sex-trafficking suspects who ‘lured women on TikTok’

  • A video of a Bangladeshi woman being tortured and sexually assaulted went viral on social media last week
  • The suspected ‘coordinator’ of the trafficking ring was arrested last week in India

Thomson Reuters Foundation

Updated: 5:19am, 5 Jun, 2021

