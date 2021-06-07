Soldiers and volunteers work at the site of a train collision in the Ghotki district in southern Pakistan on June 7. Photo: AP Soldiers and volunteers work at the site of a train collision in the Ghotki district in southern Pakistan on June 7. Photo: AP
Soldiers and volunteers work at the site of a train collision in the Ghotki district in southern Pakistan on June 7. Photo: AP
Two trains collide in Pakistan, killing at least 40 passengers

  • The Millat Express derailed and the Sir Syed Express train hit it soon afterward in Sindh province
  • Train accidents are common in Pakistan, where successive governments have paid little attention to improving the signal system and tracks

Updated: 7:35pm, 7 Jun, 2021

