Soldiers and volunteers work at the site of a train collision in the Ghotki district in southern Pakistan on June 7. Photo: AP
Two trains collide in Pakistan, killing at least 40 passengers
- The Millat Express derailed and the Sir Syed Express train hit it soon afterward in Sindh province
- Train accidents are common in Pakistan, where successive governments have paid little attention to improving the signal system and tracks
Topic | Pakistan
Soldiers and volunteers work at the site of a train collision in the Ghotki district in southern Pakistan on June 7. Photo: AP