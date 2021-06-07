Women take selfies while receiving their Covid-19 vaccine shots in Allahabad, India. Photo: PTI/DPA
India’s coronavirus vaccine disparities widen as urbanites grab doses
- In 114 of India’s least developed districts authorities have administered just 23 million doses in total
- Vaccination rates in the countryside have also been depressed because of patchier internet access to use the complex online system for booking shots
