A health worker gives a hotel employee a dose of the Covishield vaccine in Kolkata on Monday. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: India to provide free vaccines to all in major policy shift
- The federal government will procure and give out shots for adults instead of leaving the inoculation drive in the hands of states and the private sector
- The prime minister’s U-turn comes as he faces pressure over delays and shortages, with less than 5 per cent of the country’s population fully vaccinated
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
