Pakistan’s public hospitals, including Lahore’s Mayo Hospital, can often be inefficient and chaotic. Photo: Handout
Pakistani patient dies after security guard performs surgery while posing as doctor
- Shameema Begum died on Sunday, two weeks after Muhammad Waheed Butt attempted to treat her back wound at a public hospital in Lahore
- When the bleeding and pain worsened, her family returned her to the hospital, where they discovered what had happened
Topic | Pakistan
