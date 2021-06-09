The Indian company has been dogged by setbacks, from a ban on exports to a factory fire, that have hampered its ability to fill orders. Photo: Reuters
India’s Serum Institute, the world’s biggest Covid-19 vaccine manufacturer, is at the centre of global shortage
- The company has been unable to send any shots overseas since April, when the Indian government banned Covid-19 vaccine exports
- Several nations, including Nepal, entered into direct contracts with Serum and are now racing to find new suppliers
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
