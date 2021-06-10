Indian police officers walk wearing virus-themed helmet in Hyderabad. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: India deaths hit daily record after data revision; Mahathir wants new body to fight pandemic
- The discovery of several thousand unreported deaths in India’s Bihar has raised suspicion that many more victims have not been included in official figures
- Mahathir told the king that a national operations council should be set up to replace the ruling coalition that has failed to contain the pandemic
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
