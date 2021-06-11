Firefighters carry out rescue operations after a building collapsed in Mumbai, India on Thursday after heavy rainfall. Photo: EPA-EFE Firefighters carry out rescue operations after a building collapsed in Mumbai, India on Thursday after heavy rainfall. Photo: EPA-EFE
12 dead, including 8 children, after Mumbai slum building collapses during monsoon

  • Mumbai city authorities confirmed that seven other residents were injured in the incident late on Wednesday, as rescuers continued searching for several others feared missing
  • Of the injured, six were in stable condition, with one 30-year-old woman admitted to hospital in critical condition

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 7:30am, 11 Jun, 2021

