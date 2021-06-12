Dr Vikas Ghattargi demonstrates a Covid-19 Coviself Rapid Antigen Test self kit near Mumbai, as India battles a wave of virus infections. Photo: AFP Dr Vikas Ghattargi demonstrates a Covid-19 Coviself Rapid Antigen Test self kit near Mumbai, as India battles a wave of virus infections. Photo: AFP
Asia /  South Asia

Coronavirus: India cases fall to two-month low; Japanese schools pull out as Olympic spectators

  • India reported just 84,332 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, but deaths remain high
  • Meanwhile, Olympics organisers are seeing cancellations from schools no longer wishing to take part in a scheme that offers students the chance to watch events

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Updated: 5:35pm, 12 Jun, 2021

