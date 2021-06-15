Family members of Ziona Chana pose outside their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram in 2011. Photo: Reuters
Polygamous Indian man who headed ‘world’s biggest family’ dies
- Ziona Chana, 76, was the head of a Christian sect and reportedly had 39 wives and 94 children
- Their four-storey home in Mizoram became a tourist attraction
Topic | India
Family members of Ziona Chana pose outside their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram in 2011. Photo: Reuters