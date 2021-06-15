Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of India’s True Beacon and Zerodha. Photo: Instagram Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of India’s True Beacon and Zerodha. Photo: Instagram
Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of India’s True Beacon and Zerodha. Photo: Instagram
Indian billionaire says he cheated to beat chess champion Viswanathan Anand in charity match

  • Nikhil Kamath, an online brokerage firm founder, admitted he had the help of ‘computers’ and ‘people analysing the game’ during the 30-minute match
  • He apologised for causing confusion, saying it is ‘ridiculous’ that people had believed he could really beat a grandmaster

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 6:45pm, 15 Jun, 2021

