Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of India’s True Beacon and Zerodha. Photo: Instagram
Indian billionaire says he cheated to beat chess champion Viswanathan Anand in charity match
- Nikhil Kamath, an online brokerage firm founder, admitted he had the help of ‘computers’ and ‘people analysing the game’ during the 30-minute match
- He apologised for causing confusion, saying it is ‘ridiculous’ that people had believed he could really beat a grandmaster
Topic | India
