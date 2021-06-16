Italian marine Salvatore Girone is seen arriving in Rome in 2016. India has closed criminal proceedings against him and a fellow marine. Photo: AP Italian marine Salvatore Girone is seen arriving in Rome in 2016. India has closed criminal proceedings against him and a fellow marine. Photo: AP
Italian marine Salvatore Girone is seen arriving in Rome in 2016. India has closed criminal proceedings against him and a fellow marine. Photo: AP
India
Asia /  South Asia

India drops charges against Italian marines accused of killing two fishermen

  • The two soldiers killed the fishermen off Kerala in 2012 while protecting an Italian oil tanker as part of an anti-piracy mission
  • The legal saga affected relations between New Delhi and Rome, but ended after India accepted a compensation offer of US$1.4 million

Topic |   India
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:32am, 16 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Italian marine Salvatore Girone is seen arriving in Rome in 2016. India has closed criminal proceedings against him and a fellow marine. Photo: AP Italian marine Salvatore Girone is seen arriving in Rome in 2016. India has closed criminal proceedings against him and a fellow marine. Photo: AP
Italian marine Salvatore Girone is seen arriving in Rome in 2016. India has closed criminal proceedings against him and a fellow marine. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE