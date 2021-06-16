Italian marine Salvatore Girone is seen arriving in Rome in 2016. India has closed criminal proceedings against him and a fellow marine. Photo: AP
India drops charges against Italian marines accused of killing two fishermen
- The two soldiers killed the fishermen off Kerala in 2012 while protecting an Italian oil tanker as part of an anti-piracy mission
- The legal saga affected relations between New Delhi and Rome, but ended after India accepted a compensation offer of US$1.4 million
