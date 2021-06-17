Volunteers check the carcass of a blue whale that washed ashore at the island of Kayts, Sri Lanka. Photo: AFP Volunteers check the carcass of a blue whale that washed ashore at the island of Kayts, Sri Lanka. Photo: AFP
Sri Lanka
Asia /  South Asia

Singapore ship that burned for 13 days killed dolphins, turtles, fish: Sri Lanka

  • The MV X-Press Pearl, which was carrying 81 containers of hazardous chemicals, caught fire in early June and sank on June 17
  • Officials said 48 dead turtles, eight dolphins and many small fish had washed up on the country’s western and southern beaches in recent weeks

Sri Lanka
Agence France-PresseAssociated Press
Updated: 10:17pm, 17 Jun, 2021

