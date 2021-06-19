Former Indian athlete Milkha Singh attends the launch in 2013 of Bollywood film ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’, based on his life story. Photo: AFP
India mourns as ‘Flying Sikh’ Milkha Singh dies of Covid-19 aged 91
- The four-time Asian Games gold medallist died in Chandigarh late on Friday. His wife had also died from the virus earlier in the week
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the tributes, writing that India had ‘lost a colossal sportsperson, who captured the nation’s imagination’
