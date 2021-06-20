Members of the Sri Lankan Navy work to remove debris washed ashore from the Singapore-registered container ship MV X-Press Pearl, which sank after burning for almost three weeks in the sea off Colombo Harbour. Photo: AFP Members of the Sri Lankan Navy work to remove debris washed ashore from the Singapore-registered container ship MV X-Press Pearl, which sank after burning for almost three weeks in the sea off Colombo Harbour. Photo: AFP
Members of the Sri Lankan Navy work to remove debris washed ashore from the Singapore-registered container ship MV X-Press Pearl, which sank after burning for almost three weeks in the sea off Colombo Harbour. Photo: AFP
Sri Lanka
Asia /  South Asia

UN says Singapore ship that sank off Sri Lanka caused ‘significant damage’ to ecosystem

  • The Singapore-flagged X-Press Pearl caught fire on May 20 and sank on Thursday
  • The United Nations is helping Sri Lanka in assessing the damage, recovery efforts and preventing such disasters in the future

Topic |   Sri Lanka
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 8:05pm, 20 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Members of the Sri Lankan Navy work to remove debris washed ashore from the Singapore-registered container ship MV X-Press Pearl, which sank after burning for almost three weeks in the sea off Colombo Harbour. Photo: AFP Members of the Sri Lankan Navy work to remove debris washed ashore from the Singapore-registered container ship MV X-Press Pearl, which sank after burning for almost three weeks in the sea off Colombo Harbour. Photo: AFP
Members of the Sri Lankan Navy work to remove debris washed ashore from the Singapore-registered container ship MV X-Press Pearl, which sank after burning for almost three weeks in the sea off Colombo Harbour. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE